Jared Cleveland Wilson Bates, age 34, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Nashville of an apparent massive heart attack after attending a Nashville Sounds game with his dad.
Jared was born September 6, 1986, in Lebanon, the son of David Earl Bates and Wanda McKee Bates. He was a graduate of Watertown High School and Middle Tennessee State University. He had recently completed training and passed the exam to become a licensed auctioneer. He loved sports, his many friends and the livestock business.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Denver R. and Lois Ashe Bates and Alvin M. and Billie Crook McKee.
Jared is survived by his parents, David Earl (Sheryl) Bates and Wanda McKee Bates; sister, Sherie‘ Bates; and numerous beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Russ Stephens and Brian Bates officiating. Interment will be at Bethlehem Cemetery at Tuckers Crossroads, Lebanon, TN. Master Pallbearers will be Charlie Bryan and Sheriff Robert Bryan. Active Pallbearers will be Josh Bryan, Cody Bryan, Austin Bryan, Richie Bilbrey, Trey Brim, Bart Cherry, B.J. Comstock, Brent Lineberry, Dustin McKinney, Jack Simms, Troy Smith, and Josh Vinson. Honorary Pallbearers are Mollie and Bobby McEachern. Visitation will be noon to service time Thursday.
The family requests in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to the Bethlehem Cemetery Fund, 5247 Big Springs Rd, Lebanon, TN 37090.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com.
