Jean Sullins Seay Tune went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 age the age of 93 years.
Born May 28, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Ina Bass Sullins and was preceded in death by her husbands, Judge Daniel Seay and L.H. Tune.
Jean graduated from Watertown High School in 1945 where she was elected Most Popular Girl and she played softball with the Watertown Girls Softball Team. She received her bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University and a master’s degree from George Peabody College. Jean taught school for 29 years with Wilson County Schools, Lebanon City Schools and Mid-Cumberland Head Start. She worked for four years at the University of Tennessee Agricultural Extension Office. She loved animals especially her dog, Frosty and her cat, Betty. Ms. Tune was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and the Covenant Sunday School Class.
She is survived by her children, Diane Kelly Seay and Marilyn Seay Roehl; grandson, Jay Roehl; sister, Carol Sullins Weldon; brother, Dr. Jerry E. Sullins and his wife, Melanee; and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service to celebrate Jeans’s life will be announced at a later date.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.