Funeral services for Mrs. Jean Woodard Kriel will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home. Interment will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the service.
Mrs. Kriel, age 82, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, at her home.
Born July 19, 1938, in Smith County, she is the daughter of the late William Thomas Woodard and Verna Frances Hamlett Woodard. She was a retired waitress. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Gary, Sammy, Phillip, Michael, and Mark Woodard; and a son-in-law, Henry Maynard.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Warren Kriel; children, Bobby (Anita) Woolard, Regina Lackey, Jimmie Maynard, Paula (Joe) Armstrong, Mark, Brian and Wayne Kriel; sister, Joann Sullivan; brother, David Woodard; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearers are C. W. Brawner and David Jarvis Jr. Active pallbearers will be Wayne and Johnathan Lackey, Mark Kriel, Aaron and Grant Woolard, and Terry Enoch.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
