Jeanette Carol Bishop, 74, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.
Born November 8, 1946 in Houston, Texas, she was the daughter of the late George Gardner and Virginia Richey Gardner.
She is survived by her husband, James T. Bishop; two sons, James M. Bishop and Jeffery A. Bishop; five grandchildren; and one sister, Ronda Kouba.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Lynn Gardner.
Services and interment are private.
Online condolences may be offered at www.Brown
Brown Funeral Home, Martinsburg, West Virginia, 304-263-8896.
