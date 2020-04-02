Jeffery Dwayne Watkins, age 61, passed peacefully Sunday evening, March 30, 2020 at his home in Gladeville with loved ones by his side.
Dwayne was a proud American, carpenter, Christian, redneck, animal lover, and Vanderbilt Commodores fan. Perhaps most important to him he was a proud father and grandfather. Few things brought a smile to his face as big as when he spent time with his grandchildren, Kinsley Fisher, Hadley Fisher, Devin Cooper, Paige Cooper, Ronnie Owen, Hailee Owen, Morgan Watkins and Malcolm Watkins. He was deeply proud of his children, Carissa Cooper, Michelle (Charles) Owen-Pruett, Richard (Brittney) Fisher, Jason (Leah) Watkins and Jeremy Watkins.
Dwayne was a gentle giant with a huge heart who would gladly give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. Though his time on this Earth was far too short, his presence was profound and will be felt and remembered long after. He will be immeasurably missed by all those he left behind, including his brothers, Russ and Chris Myers and his sister, Candy (Irvin) Boston and stepmother, Joann Watkins, whom he loved dearly.
Dwayne will join his father, Edward Watkins, and his mother, Doris Myers, and stepfather, Ronald Myer,s in peaceful rest. Graveside services and interment will be at 3 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020 at Hunter Memorial Park in Watertown.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
