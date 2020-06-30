Mrs. Jenelle Ingram Drennan, age 82, of Lebanon, passed away June 27, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Wilson County, daughter of the late Clarence and Minnie Massey Ingram. She was a 1956 graduate of Lebanon High School. In 1954 she was Miss Jaycee and 1956 Miss Wilson County.
She was a beautician for over 60 years and was the owner and operator of Jenelle’s Beauty Shop. She attended Philadelphia Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by sister, Mae Gammons; three brothers: Raymond, Aubrey and Denver Ingram.
She is survived her husband of 45 years, Wayne Drennan; two sons, Anthony Dale Lanius, Robert S. “Bob” Lanius; stepson, Joel Drennan; grandson, Matthew Perry Lanius; two stepgrandchildren, Alexandria and Kelly; sister, Bobbie Farmer; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Cemetery with T.O. Cragwall officiating. Pallbearers will be Matthew Lanius, Joel Drennan, Mike Whited, David and Edward Farmer, Mike Gammons. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Philadelphia Church of Christ Building Fund, 5320 Hunter’s Point Pike, Lebanon, TN 37087.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.