Jennie Ruth Taylor passed away on August 3, 2020 at age 85.
Mrs. Taylor retired from Precision Rubber. She was a devoted military wife to her husband of 54 years, Bobby Taylor. She loved her time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Teresa “Dede” (Jerry) Reed, Susie (Kenneth) Harris, Eric (Debbie Lee) Taylor, Mary Lee (Todd) Curtis, Barbara (Wallace) Bryson, Robert (Bonnie) Taylor, Jeanne (George) Campbell, and Tina (Ike) Gatlin; 26 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and her best friend Sue Giles.
She is preceded in death by husband Bobby Taylor, and parents William and Jennie Lee Foster.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
