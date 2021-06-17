Jerry Johnson, age 59, of Lebanon, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Chris Johnson; brother, Johnny Johnson; and sister, Janice Holburn.
He is survived by his son, Chance Johnson; daughter, Crystal Johnson; grandchildren, Serenity Johnson, Isabella Johnson, Chloe Bertrand, and Cambria Lawrence; brother, Jim (Peggy) Johnson; nephews, Tony (Chrissy) Johnson and Tim Johnson; niece, Jenny (Darrin) Crockett; sister-in-law, Gail Johnson; mother of his children and friend, Tracy Johns and her mother, Betty Wilkerson and sister, Kim Charles; his dog, Annie Oakley; and many other loving family members and friends.
Mr. Johnson worked as a brick mason and was a partner at Johnson & Johnson Masonry for over 30 years.
He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Mr. Johnson loved his family and especially enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will take place on Thursday, June 17 from 5-7 p.m. at the Partee House, 233 West Main Street, Lebanon.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
