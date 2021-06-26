Mr. Jerre D. Creswell, age 82, of Lebanon passed away June 23, 2021.
Born in Wilson County, he was the son of the late James and Dorris Mosley Creswell. He was a member of Cook’s United Methodist Church. He worked as a switcher for Ford Parts and retired from Nissan Plant in Smyrna. He served in the Tennessee National Guard.
He was preceded in death by two brothers: Jimmy and Joe Creswell.
Survivors include son, Jeremy Creswell; three grandchildren, Kevin Creswell, Trent Payne, Samantha Payne; sister, Ann (Ernest) Sanders; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Spickard officiating. Visitation will be from noon until service time at the funeral home. Interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Active Pallbearers will be Jeremy, Kevin, Chet, Josh, and Mark Creswell, and Edward Hernandez. Honorary Pallbearer is Jim Creswell.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.