Jerre Wade Armstrong, age 72, formerly of Watertown, died Saturday morning, May 2, 2020 at Fort Sanders Regional Hospital in Knoxville.
He was born Nov. 15, 1947, son of the late J.W. and Pauline Blythe Armstrong and was preceded in death by his parents-in-law, John and Dorothy Fisher.
Jerre was a 1965 graduate of Watertown High School and a member of Clear Springs Baptist Church in Corryton, TN. Jerre had a long career with Boeing Aircraft in Seattle and Salt Lake City and retired as Boeing Plant Manager in Oak Ridge, TN.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Ann Fisher Armstrong; son, Larry Armstrong and his wife, Connie and beloved grandson, Will Armstrong all of Knoxville; sisters, Connie (John) McPherson and Kay (Jim) Turner; brother, Paul (Janie) Armstrong; sisters-in-law, Judy (Jeff) Kizer and Debra Fisher; several nieces, nephews and cousins; many friends and golfing buddies.
Graveside services and interment will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Jones Hill Cemetery in Watertown with Rev. Charlie Lynch and Rev. Justin Pratt officiating. Family visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday.
Pallbearers will be Randall Hawks, Gary Garnes, Hunter Hendrixson, Josh Lamberson, Lee Hays and Chris Robertson.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
