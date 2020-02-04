Jerry Baxter “Butch” Callis, age 77 passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born February 11, 1942 to Thomas Baxter Callis and Lee Ellen Partlow Callis. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, James “Jim” Callis; daughter, Karen “Sissy” Eldridge; grandson, Joshua Mack Eldridge; and granddaughter, Jennifer Smotherman.
He is survived by his wife, Robbie Wheeler Callis; sons, John Thomas Callis, Jerry Wayne (Dana) Callis, Bubba (Karen) Hale, Randell (Laura) Brady; daughters, Rita (Frankie) Vaughn, Brenda (Odell) Eldridge, and Leslie (James) Williams; sister, Joyce (Myron) Smith; and 19 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Mr. Callis was born in Lebanon, TN and graduated from Lebanon High School, class of 1960, and was a graduate of Nashville Tech. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and served in the Army Reserve for seven years. He was a Founding member of Family Baptist Church for 16 years. A member of the Masonic Lodge #411 in Gladeville, Al Menah Shrine Temple and Scottish Rite.
He loved to read and was an avid “Jeopardy” watcher, loved history and loved to travel.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4 from 4-7 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. A Masonic service will be held on Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. in the Chapel. Funeral service will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to service. Bro. Joe Nelms will officiate the services.
Interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Daniel Brady, Andrew Charles Brady, Chris Hansford, Aaron Massingille, Frankie Vaughn, and Brian “Woody” Holycross. Honorary pallbearer is Mr. Jack Hawpe.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Mr. Callis’ memory to the Al Menah Shrine Temple, 1354 Brick Church Pike, Nashville, TN 37207.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.