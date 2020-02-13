Jerry Burton “Bubba” Cohea, age 61 of Murfreesboro, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at his residence.
Born Dec. 29, 1958 in Springfield, TN, he was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Burton Cohea, Sr.; sister, Robbin Tice; nephew, Carry Ladd and grandparents, Thomas and Geneva Carroll and Elizabeth Cohea.
Jerry is survived by his mother, Robbie Carroll Sanford of Norene; sisters, Debra (Richard) Frazier of Mt. Juliet and April Cohea of Covington, GA; brother Terry (Betsy) Cohea of Murfreesboro; and nieces and nephews, Justin (Megan) Tice, Jessica (Daniel) Hall, Chris (Cassi) Frazier, Shelby and Hubert Owen, Terry (Jodi) Cohea Jr.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Friday and prior to services on Saturday. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Norene, TN.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
