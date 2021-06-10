Funeral services for Mr. Jerry D. Hunt will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at Temple Baptist Church, 211 Coles Ferry Pike, Lebanon, with Bro. Rodney Haskin officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home and Saturday after 9 a.m. at Temple Baptist Church. Mr. Hunt, age 85, of Lebanon, passed away June 8, 2021, at his home.
Born February 17, 1936, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late Sam Donald Hunt and Margaret Louise Bryant Hunt. He served in the United States Air Force for 20 years, and went on to graduate from the University of Nebraska Omaha and Texas Tech University Law School in Lubbock, Texas. He then returned to Lebanon to practice law. He retired as Assistant District Attorney. He also had served on the Lebanon City Council, and served as judge for the City of Watertown. He attended Temple Baptist Church, and was a member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Mike Hunt and Tommy “Pee Wee” (Dixie) Hunt.
He is survived by his wife of over 57 years, Eva Campos Hunt; three children, Jay Dee (Susan) Hunt, Jon Derrick Hunt, and Jeri Hunt Arceaneux; granddaughter, Aislin Arceaneux; great-grandson, Vincent Soloman Yates; sister, Nancy Mason; and sister-in-law, Mary Belle Hunt. Honorary pallbearers are Wilson County Bar Association, Judge Barry Tatum, Judge John Gwynn, Judge David Durham, Judge Haywood Barry, Tommy Thompson, Bobby Hibbett, Jason Lawson, Joe Jones, Steve Brown, Mark Lee, Bob Lee, and Bob Rochelle.
Active pallbearers will be Eddie Mason, Phil Bryant, Neal Agee Jr., Landon Smith, Lane Martin, and Scooter Burton. Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
