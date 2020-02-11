Jerry Wayne Johnson, age 70 of Lebanon, TN, passed away on February 3, 2020.
Jerry was the owner of Jerry Johnson Auto Sales for over 20 years. He was always a car enthusiast, and selling cars and helping people became his passion.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Mary Alice Johnson.
He will be sadly
missed by his brother, Bud (Shelia) Johnson; sisters, Linda (Jerry) Baird, and Brenda (Mike) Carden; and many nieces and nephews.
Jerry was a loving and caring person, and will be missed by many. A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Wilson County Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 615-444-5417.
