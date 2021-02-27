Jerry Leon Snodgrass, age 59, of Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by father, Harry Snodgrass; son, Jeremy Snodgrass; and father-in-law, George Baines.
He is survived by wife of almost 35 years, Diane Baines Snodgrass; mother, Ruth Snodgrass; sons, Jessie (Sydney) Snodgrass and Dylan (Danielle Jackson) Snodgrass; brother, George (Debbie) Snodgrass; grandchildren, Rylan and Miller Snodgrass and Mailee Burroughs; mother-in-law, Mary Baines; brothers-in-law, Jeff (Lisa) Baines and Robert (Lisa) Baines; nieces, Katlyn (Jo) Johnson and Jenna (Cody) Sutherland; nephews, Aylan Baines and Palmer and Grafton Baines; great-nephew, Titus Johnson; special cousin, friend, and “brother”, Wayne (Sherry) Williams; and many other loving family and friends.
Mr. Snodgrass was a 1979 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and a member of Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He was employed with the City of Lebanon for over 22 years, serving as the manager of the gas department for over 15 years.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 28, 2021 from 3-6 p.m. at Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 6 p.m. with Bro. Kevin Medlin and Bro. Steve Delashmit officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made to the Cumberland Presbyterian Building Fund in memory of Jerry, 522 Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon, TN 37087.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
