Mr. Jerry Martin Huddleston age 71 of the Gladeville Community passed away April 9, 2021, at his home.
Born in Putnam County, TN, he was son of the late Jerry T. Huddleston and Betty Theola Crisler Huddleston. He was a 1968 graduate of Lebanon High School and was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam era. He was a member of Gladeville United Methodist Church and retired from Ford Glass Plant.
Jerry was one who enjoyed life. He was a jokester and loved pulling pranks. He loved to travel, play golf, garden and work with wood. Jerry and Wanda spent the past 18 winters in Florida. He was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Huddleston.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Wanda Jones Huddleston; three brothers, Tim (Robbie) Huddleston, Steve (Rita) Huddleston, and Aaron (Pam) Huddleston; sister-in-law, Jane Huddleston; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Rev. Brad Holliman and Rev. Gary McCaleb officiating. Interment with Military Honors will be at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Chad, Tiffany, Brandon, Shane and Wayne Huddleston and Beth Eakes. Visitation will be Tuesday 4-8 p.m. and Wednesday after 10 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
