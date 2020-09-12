Roger Armistead passed away on September 9, 2020 at age 59. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Timothy Burns, is 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN. Interment in Wilson County Memorial Park will follow the service. The family will be receiving friends from 4-8 p.m. Monday and on Tuesday from noon until the service at 2 p.m.
Mr. Armistead was a Production Leader for Nissan. He was a 1979 Watertown High School graduate. He loved music, sports cars, his family, and his dog Marty.
Mr. Armistead is survived by his wife Darlene Hall Armistead; children, Leslie Armistead and Ross Armistead; father, Jerry W. Armistead; siblings, Anita Sanders and David (Amy) Armistead; mother-in-law Frances Hall; numerous nieces and nephews; and his faithful companion Marty.
He is preceded in death by mother Janice Armistead and father-in-law Robert Earl Hall.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
