Jerry Wayne Armstead, age 64, of Lebanon, died Friday morning, Jan. 22, 2021 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.
Born Nov. 23, 1956, he was the son of Mairene Johnson Armstead and the late Kenneth Wayne Armstead. Jerry was the owner and operator of Textile Sales Co. in Lebanon.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Bartlett Armstead; son, Justin Wayne Armstead; special friend and “son”, Kyle Butler; and his mother, Mairene Armstead, all of Lebanon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, P.O. Box 78545, Nashville, TN 37207.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
