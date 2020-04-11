Jerry Wayne Bogle passed away on April 9, 2020 at age 69.
Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Mr. Bogle is survived by wife of 49 years, Linda Frances Sullins Bogle; sons, Randall Wayne Bogle and Michael Shane (Regina) Bogle; grandchildren, Cassie Bogle, Brandy “BB” Bogle, Matthew Wayne Bogle, Lucas Shane Bogle, Michael Seth Bogle, Jacob Bogle, Noah Dale Bogle, Laylah Bogle, Twillah Chevelle Bogle, and Bellah Breeze Bogle; siblings, Irene Crocker, Brenda Speck, Dorothy Ashe, and Faye Morelock; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by parents Noah and Beatrice Bogle, and siblings Thurman Bogle, Floyd Bogle, Frank Bogle, McArthur Bogle, infant brother, and sisters Lwanna Ford and Mary Bogle.
Mr. Bogle worked at Precision Rubber for 39 years. He was a devoted member of Family Baptist Church in Lebanon. His passion was cars, and he was a General Motors man. He was a shade tree mechanic and loved to attend car shows.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393, www.sellars
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.