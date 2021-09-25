Jerry Wayne Taylor, age 73, of Watertown, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 at Select Specialty Hospital in Nashville.
Born April 2, 1948, he was the son of the late Norman Lee Taylor and Lorene Taylor Patton and was preceded in death by his brother, Boyd Lee Taylor and good friend, Ben Dalton.
Jerry was a US Army veteran, serving in the Pentagon and was a Certified Public Accountant.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda Russell Taylor; son, Jeff Taylor and daughter, Whitney Parsley and her husband, Tony, all of Watertown; grandchildren, Brittany Witham of Hendersonville, and Alyssa and Brody Parsley; sister, Sharon Widuch and her husband, George of Nashville; and his faithful companion, Bitzi.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Thurman Seber and Bro. Tim Robinson officiating. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. till service time on Sunday. Pallbearers will be Tony and Brody Parsley, Jeff Taylor, Jim Jackson, Jimbo Robertson, Steve and Scott Armstrong, and John Labbous. Interment with military honors will be at Wilson County Memorial Park in Lebanon.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Forbes Children’s Fund at Wilson Bank & Trust.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
