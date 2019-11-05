Jessica Renee Benton, age 23, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
She is preceded in death by grandparents, Raymond and Mary Chrisman and Rex Laday and great-grandmothers, Gouldia Underwood and Virginia Benton.
She is survived by father, Jason Benton; mother, Sandi (Derrick) Alsup; grandparents, Jerry and Connie Huebschmann, Delvin Benton, Marie Fields, and Norman Alsup; siblings, Joshua Benton, Alexis Alsup, Julia Benton, Justin Benton, Aiden O'Neal, and Ashley Benton; special niece, Skylynn Rose Woodard; and numerous other loving family and friends.
Jessica was a certified nursing assistant with Baptist Hospital.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service that will be held at a later date in North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made to The Next Door Recovery Center or Vanderbilt Center of Addiction Research at https://admin.app.vanderbilt.edu/olga/pub/landing?appealCode=HAW03
Partlow Funeral Chapel in care of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700 www.partlowchapel.com.
