Jessie Raymond “Red” Lea age 90 of Lebanon, died Sunday afternoon, June 14, 2020 at Vanderbilt-Wilson Hospital in Lebanon.
Born March 25, 1930, he was the son of the late Jessie Herbert Lea and Elizabeth Frances Williams Lea. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Melvin, Riley and William Thomas Lea; sisters, Ella Knowles, Ola Mai Hackney, Pauline Keith and an infant sister, Agnes Marie Lea.
Raymond was a 1948 graduate of Watertown High School and a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He retired after of 30 years of service at BellSouth and AT&T, and was the former owner of Lea’s Phone Service in Lebanon.
Raymond is survived by his wife of 64 years, Robbie Jean Sloan Lea; children, Marie Lea, Carl (Terry) Lea and Timmy (Rose) Lea; grandchildren, Stephanie Farmer, Amber (Shane) Lovell, Christopher Lea, Brandon Lea and Brittany Lea; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Jasmine and Aaliyah Farmer and Thomas Lea; sister, Mary Lea Baines; special niece, Teresa Luick and many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home with his great nephew, Jamie Watson officiating. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and noon till service time on Thursday. His children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and nephews will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow at Wilson Co. Memorial Park.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.