Jewel Isabel Andrews, age 96, of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at her daughter’s residence.
She was preceded in death by parents Lenon and Martha Finch; husband Vernon Andrews; four brothers; an infant sister; and grandsons Ricky Page and Ronnie Page.
She is survived by sons Rondle Andrews and Larry (Lori) Andrews; daughters Carol Andrews, Elaine Andrews, Patricia Andrews, and Jean Andrews; sister Odessa Duke; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Andrews was a sales associate for Sears and a homemaker. She was the oldest member of College Hills Church of Christ.
Visitation will be held at College Hills Church of Christ on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Interment will be in the Crestview Cemetery in Gallatin, TN. Bro. Johnny Duke will officiate. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapelcom.
