Jimmie Dale Fisher, age 75, of Lebanon, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon.
Born June 15, 1946, she was the daughter of the late James Clarence Martin and Alberta Barbee Martin and was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Lyle Fisher Jr.
Jimmie was a 18-year retiree of the Lebanon Woolen Mills and a 16-year retiree of Eli Walker Manufacturing.
She is survived by her daughter, Jessica Fisher of Lebanon, and son, Daniel (Charity Sharp) Fisher of Columbia; and grandchildren, Kyle Alexander Fisher, Aaron Blake Fisher and Bella Dawn Roberts.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. till service time. Interment will be at Hunter Memorial Park.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
