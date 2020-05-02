Jimmie Dale White, drag racer, football player, and accomplished artist, died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Jim grew up in Nashville, always lost under the hood tinkering with his dusk blue, ‘65 SS Chevy Chevelle. A lover of speed, his favorite things were boating with his wife Dianne, his dog Maxie, the perfect key lime pie and, most of all, his family. In his shop, he spent his days watching the Vols play, creating metal art, and cooking mass quantities of “River Hash” in Lawrenceberg, Tennessee where he was born in 1950 to his cherished mother Basil Gazelle Gobble and father Eulon Ivie White.
Jim loved karaoke with daughter Kelly and once allowed his granddaughter Rylee to dye his hair a blazing hot pink. He also enjoyed spinning tall tales and jumping out of woods to scare people, especially grandson Gabe and his son Bryan, two people whose imaginations were just big enough for Jim’s twisted sense of humor ... of which he was also extremely proud. The things he cherished most were times spent with family and friends whether it was a simple cookout, riding in the golf cart with granddaughter Sophie Dale, teaching grandson Blaine to weld or painting with granddaughter Hailey.
He was proud to become a member of Masonic Lodge #642 in 1985, served as Worshipful Master in 1990 and was also a member of Kiwanis Club and the Clown Unit of Al Menah Shriners, Nashville, TN. Jim was a character to all who met him and dreamed of one day living on the beach in Key West with his beloved wife Dianne, where it would never get cold and the water would always be at his feet.
He now waits with his favorite dog Maxie for those left behind who love and miss him ... Dianne, Bryan, Kelly, Gabe, Rylee, Blaine, Hailey, Sophie Dale, BJ, Nicky, Debbie, Jodi, Matt, Wayne, Bubba, Barry, Anita, Doris, and all those who loved him most.
Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will take place at a later date. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.
