Jimmie Sue Baskin, age 83, of Watertown, died Wednesday morning, Jan. 27, 2021 at Quality Care Health Center in Lebanon.
Born June 19, 1937 in Alexandria, she was the daughter of the late C.H. and Beulah Mae Pittman McClellan and was preceded in death by her sisters, Louise Wilsey and Rubie Lee Ramsey; and brothers, Tommy, Cecil and Johnny McClellan.
Jimmie is survived by her husband, Claude Baskin of Watertown; children, Mark Baskin of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Rory Baskin of Watertown, LaQuita (Darrin) Meador of Lebanon, and Regina (Raymond) Bedell of Watertown; grandchildren, Crystal (Chris) Fondren, Dewayne Holmes, Melissa (Kevin) Dodd, and Heather Meador; and great-granddaughter, Catherine Fondren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Donald Owens officiating. Visitation will be prior to services on Saturday.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.