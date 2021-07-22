Jimmy Driver passed away on July 20, 2021 at age 83.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother John Ferguson, is 2 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home and will be followed by interment in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be J.L. Driver, Alton Driver, Wayne Driver, Mike Driver, Gary Landers, and Dale Bay. Honorary Pallbearers are Raymond Bay and Lester Miller. Visitation will begin at the funeral home on Friday at 10 a.m. until the service at 2 p.m.
James Earl Driver was born on January 1, 1938 in Alexandria, TN to Elsie Louise Malone and Jim Daniel Driver. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. Mr. Driver was a devoted and loving husband. He worked as a forklift operator for the Ford Glass Plant. He was a fan of John Deere tractors.
Mr. Driver is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley Temple Speck Driver; son Tim Driver; siblings Mary Lou (Raymond) Bay, J.L. Driver, Alton (Barbara) Driver, Wayne (Gayle) Driver, Mike (Sharon) Driver, and Kathy (Lester) Miller; sisters-in-law Brenda Speck, Margaret Speck, Sara Tomlinson, and Barbara (Ralph) Hall; brothers-in-law L.E. (Ruth) Speck and Harold Ray (Jannie) Speck; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by parents Louise and Dan Driver; brother Glenn Driver; sisters-in-law Dot Driver, Janet Driver, Jimmie Lee Speck Petty, and Billie Ruth Speck Bates; and brothers-in-law George Howard Speck and Wayne Edward Speck.
In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Donations in his name to National Multiple Sclerosis Society (214 Overlook Circle, Suite 153, Brentwood, TN 37027).
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
