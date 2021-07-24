Jimmy Wayne Brinley, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
Mr. Brinley was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Sue Brinley, as well as his brothers, Jackie and Mark Brinley.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Faye Brinley; sons, Jimmy Brinley Jr. and Michael (Christy) Brinley; daughters, Michelle (Richard) Watson, Kim Mathis (Fiancé John Williams), and Tammy (Jim) Tranum; brother, Davy Brinley; sister, Peggy (Terry) Fitzgerald; grandchildren, Matthew Brinley, Kelsie (Austin) Grogan, John Walden Jr., Dylan Mathis, Kailob Brinley, Kolbee Kidwell, Addison Brinley, Ethan Brinley, Kaelin Spicer, Haleigh England, and Brendan Shaw; along with five great-grandchildren and many other loving nieces and nephews.
Originally from Springfield, TN, Mr. Brinley was a member of the Springfield High School football team and eventual graduate of the class of 1964. After graduation, Mr. Brinley enlisted in the Navy, serving our country during the Vietnam War aboard the USS Intrepid aircraft carrier. After his years of service in the military, he began working for BellSouth and eventually retired after over 31 years with the company. Mr. Brinley had a passion for football and was an avid fan of the University of Tennessee Volunteers. He also was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and the JCs organization.
A service will be held for Mr. Brinley, Saturday, July 24 at noon at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Lebanon. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow in the Cookeville City Cemetery. Bro. Jon Ferguson and Bro. Mike Shelby will be officiating the service. Pallbearers will be Terry Fitzgerald, Kolbee Kidwell, Kailob Brinley, Dylan Mathis, John Walden Jr., Tony Brinley, John Williams, Austin Grogan, and Ethan Brinley.
The family would also like to make special mention of faithful friend, Steve Malone.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
