Jimmy “Wayne” Harris, age 68 of Watertown passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Summit Medical Center.
He is preceded in death by parents, Guy and Lena Harris Sr.; wife, Carol Harris; sisters, Edna Frances Taylor, Dorothy Ann Agee, and Gracie Mai Agee; and brother, Richard Elmer Harris and Alvin Hollis Harris.
He is survived by children, Sandy (Johnny) Grant, Amanda (Rusty) Johnson, and Jeremy Harris; brothers, Guy Thomas (Libby) Harris, Jr., James Nathan (Alice) Harris, Jerry Kenneth (Sammie) Harris, Bobby Eugene (Kathleen) Harris, and Larry Dean (Judy) Harris; grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Thomas Grant and Mikayla and Braeden Johnson; great-granddaughter, Miyah Jackson; brother-in-law, Jeff (Tina) Anderson; and numerous other loving family and friends.
Mr. Harris was a graduate of Lebanon High School. He previously worked for Lux Clock and for the last 20 years in production at TRW.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held in the Partlow Funeral Chapel on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 4 p.m. until Celebration of Life Service at 7 p.m.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
