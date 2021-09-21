Funeral services for Mr. Jimmy Wayne Hodge will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Erik Reed officiating. Interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 11 a.m. till service time Tuesday.
Mr. Hodge, age 69, of Lebanon, passed away September 18, 2021, at his home.
Born October 31, 1951, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late James Leslie Hodge and Gracie Johnson Hodge. He was a truck driver, and a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Jones Hodge; two children, Jimmy Dwayne (Brandy Buchanan) Hodge and Jennifer (Kevin) Burton; grandchildren, Lana Hodge, Tyler and Bryleigh Burton, Hunter and Carson Jones, Gloriana Buchanan; great-grandchildren, Levi and Harper Barrett; and step-son, Steven Jones.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Jones, Carson Jones, Tyler Burton, Philip Hodge, Andy Willis, and Timmy Davis.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
