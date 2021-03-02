Mrs. Jo Betty McClintock, of Lebanon, TN passed away peacefully Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Alive Hospice in Nashville at the age of 88.
A graveside service will be held to celebrate her full and wonderful life, Friday, March 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Cedar Grove Cemetery with Eld. Danny Tomlinson officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 4 from 4-6 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
Above all, Jo Betty delighted in her family. She was devoted to her husband of 67 years, Mac, and their children, Leanna and Mark. She was adored by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her greatest joy came from focusing on her family’s wellbeing and cheering on their interests.
Born November 22, 1932, in Dunmore, West Virginia, she was a natural beauty, winning the Miss Pocahontas County pageant in her home state. She attended Marshall University and after raising her children as a homemaker, worked in the advertising department at the Lebanon Democrat.
Jo Betty was a well-loved and active Lebanon resident with a wide circle of friends. She was a proud member of the Birthday Girls, Westland United Methodist Church, and her Bridge Club where she played for 50 years. She was also an avid golf player and member of the Ladies Golf Association.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlon Montgomery Pritchard and Sophia Victoria Mozulay Pritchard, as well as two brothers, Thomas and James Pritchard.
Jo Betty is survived by her husband, E. H. McClintock; two children, Leanna McClintock Bone and Mark Allen McClintock; four grandchildren, Mark Allen McClintock Jr., Anna Lee McClintock, Taylor McClintock (Katie) Baird, and Emily Kate (Zack) Atkins; great-grandchildren, Baird Thomas Atkins and Bernard Henry; and brother, George Carlon Pritchard.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Cumberland University.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.