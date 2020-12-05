Joan Berryman, of Lebanon, died December 1, 2020 at the age of 87.
She was born January 14, 1933 in Scranton, PA. Joan loved her church Cumberland Presbyterian of Lebanon, and going to the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center to socialize and play bingo and just enjoy life. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi for 62 years where she held every office possible. Most of her life was spent in Miami, FL. She moved to Lebanon in 2009 and regretted not moving here sooner. She loved doing crafts such as ceramics and making things with her hands. But more than anything she LOVED CATS!!
She is preceded in death by her mother Ruth Holleran Becker, father William Howard Becker, both from Scranton; her husband John Berryman; grandson Shawn Cooper; and her beloved daughter Joann Cooper.
Joan is survived by daughter Lori King of Marrieta, GA; daughter Barbi Butler (Michael) of Milton, TN; and grandchildren Tricia Logston (Robert), Jacob King (Amber), LeeAnn Conn, Shannon Cooper, Brandy Cooper Bendoual (Asher), Zachary Butler (Autumn), and Ethan Butler. Plus she was blessed with nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Lebanon on Dec. 13 at 1:30 p.m. In Lieu of flowers please make contributions in her name to Lebanon Senior Citizens Center or Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
