Joan Ellen Buckeridge (Gilbert/Jones) passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at age 73 due to complications following surgery.
Born April 17, 1946 in Lebanon, Joan worked at Hartmann Luggage and she was a member and Secretary at First Presbyterian Church. Joan and her family moved to Los Angeles in 1987 and she worked at Northrup and Boeing in Aerospace and retired from Boeing in 2005. She retired to Australia then moved back to the U.S. 2015. She was residing in Lynchburg, VA with her husband and their dog Violet at the time of her death.
Survivors include husband, Ted Buckeridge; daughter, Angela Jones; sister, Nancy Gilbert Roy (Mark); brother, Mac Gilbert (Carolyn); grandchildren, Sadie, Spencer and Gabriel; nieces, Stephanie, Sarah and Jennifer Rose; and nephews, Keith and Bobby.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Donald D. Gilbert and Rose Gilbert, and husband, Gary W. Jones.
A memorial in Lebanon will be planned at a future date.
