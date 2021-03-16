Funeral services for Mrs. Joan Goode Willis, age 87, of Hendersonville, will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Lebanon, TN with Rev. Tyler Goode officiating. Visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. at FBC Lebanon. Interment will be on Thursday, March 18 at 1 p.m. in Valhalla Cemetery in Birmingham, Alabama. Mrs. Joan was born in Tarrant, Alabama May 23, 1933 to the late Dozier Graham Lovett and Vida Gladys Parker Lovett. She passed away on Saturday March 13, 2021 at the Alive Hospice Residence in Nashville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Jack Willis in 1991.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, music teacher, pianist, organist, and friend. Mrs. Willis taught piano for countless years, beginning at the young age of 19. As a young lady she played piano for her father who served as a minister of music in Alabama. She began a long career as a church musician, playing the organ and serving many churches in the Middle Tennessee area, the latest of which were First Baptist Church Hendersonville, First Baptist Church Gallatin, and over 20 years as the organist of FBC Lebanon, where she retired in 2018. Mrs. Joan was a member of First Baptist Church Gallatin, a member of the Christian Women’s Club, The TN Women’s Chorale, and the American Guild of Music.
Mrs. Willis is survived by her children, Michael (Robin) Goode of Gallatin, Lloyd Goode of Madison, Catherine Goode Lester (Phil) of Boaz, AL, Roger Goode of Hendersonville, and Lonnie (Autumn Lvonne) Goode of Hendersonville; grandchildren, Tyler, Charlie, and Daniel Goode, Nathan, Zack and Graham Goode, Brittney Grega, Alex Goode, Emily Chumley, Gracie, Cassie, and Jake Goode; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Grega, Oliver Grega, Clark and Jordan Goode; and brother, Norman Lovett of Cullman, AL.
Family will serve as pallbearers.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142.
