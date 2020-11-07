Joan Marie Turley, 63, of Sparta, TN, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Turley was born on July 7, 1957 to the late Chester and Phyllis Zubke Oelrich in Monroe, Wisconsin.
Mrs. Turley was the wife and travel companion through this journey of life with her husband of 41 years, Bill Turley, who survives. She had many family that she loved dearly and also many friends that she cared for deeply.
A celebration of life will be held on a later date.
Oak Lawn Funeral Home, 931-738-8549, www.oaklawnmemorial.com.
