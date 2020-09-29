Jodie Beal, age 75, of Lebanon, passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at Skyline Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by parents, John and Agnes Beal Sr.; four sisters and two brothers.
He is survived by wif,e Beverly Beal; son Eric Beal; grandchildren Kayla (fiancé Andrew Groce) Beal and Cody Beal; brother David (Katherine) Beal; and nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.
Mr. Beal was a member of First Baptist Church and retired from the city of Lebanon.
Due to current conditions regarding Covid19, there will be a private graveside service for immediate family. Mr. Beal’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website at www.partlowchapel.com
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the charity of your choice.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.