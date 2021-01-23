Mr. Joe Allen Massey, a farmer of the Hiwassee Community, died at the age of 73 on Wednesday morning January 20, 2021 at his Hiwassee Road Farm surrounded by his family.
Funeral services were conducted by his longtime minister Freddie Clayton and his present minister, Donnie Vick. The 1 p.m. Friday afternoon January 22nd funeral services were conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Christus Garden at Wilson County Memorial Park in Lebanon.
He was one of three children born to Hiwassee Community native Joseph Albert Massey who died at the age of 66 on July 16, 1987, and Hartsville native, Annie Jane “Annie J” Martin Massey, who died at the age of 93 on August 23, 2017.
Mr. Massey was a 1965 graduate of Smith County High School where he majored in science, was a member of the Future Farmers of America and played football his final three years in high school. He was also a member of the “C” Club and was treasurer of his senior class. It was stated of him in his annual that he was keen and inquisitive.
Mr. Massey was united in marriage to Trousdale County native, the former Connie Robertson. The ceremony was performed at the Rome Church of Christ by Freddie Clayton on February 21, 1987.
Mr. Massey was baptized as a teenager at the Rome Church of Christ where he remained a member and was faithful in his attendance with his wife.
Surviving in addition to his wife of almost 34 years are two daughters, Genia Massey White and husband Stacy of the Rome Community, and Angelia Massey Jones and husband Doug of Lebanon; two brothers, John Massey and wife Janis of Hixson, Tennessee, and Jim Massey and wife Denise Holland Massey of Hiwassee; and five grandchildren, Ashley White, Allen White and wife Alexis all of the Rome Community, Isabel Jones Davis and husband J.R. of Pensacola, Florida, Emily and Colby Jones, both of Lebanon. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
The Massey family requests that memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
Sanderson Funeral Homes, Carthage, 615-735-2118, www.sandersonfh.com.
