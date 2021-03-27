Joe Carroll Collins, 87, of St. Joseph, MI passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Stately Living in St. Joseph.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church in St. Joseph, Sarett Nature Center or the St. Joseph Public School Foundation. Those wishing to share a memory of Joe online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com
Joe was born April 26, 1933 in Portland, TN to Edward and Ruth (Webb) Collins. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps prior to marrying Glenna Carol Shook on April 1, 1961 in Marlette, MI. Joe started his Michigan teaching career in South Haven before moving to St. Joseph. He taught biology at St. Joe High School for 28 years as well as coaching football and girls track. Joe earned “favored teacher” status with his many well-known chicken experiments.
Joe was an active member of the First United Methodist Church with Glenna; they enjoyed working in the parish gardens. He volunteered many hours at Sarett Nature Center for over 20 years and was also involved with Berrien Teachers Credit Union for 40 years.
Joe is survived by his wife, Glenna Collins; son Michael (Alison) Collins; daughter Kimberly Collins; three grandsons, Sam Collins, Emil Collins and Kevin Burg; brothers, Jon (Geraldine) Collins and Frank (Lucky) Collins; and sister Anne Crutcher.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents and siblings William, Robert, Jim, Walter, Jerry and Wilma.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Grace Hospice and to the wonderful care given at Stately Living.
Starks & Menchinger Family Funeral Home, St. Joseph, MI, 269-556-9450.
