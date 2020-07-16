Joe D. Riggan, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on May 3, 1940 to the late Virgil and Elizabeth Riggan. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, William Everett Riggan and sister, Martha Ann Seagraves.
He is survived by wife of 58 years, Polly Perrell Riggan; daughters, Lea Ann Sexton and her husband, Mark, and Paula Hutto and her husband, Randall; grandchildren, Kyle Sexton and Kaelea Sexton, Alex (Rachel) Hutto, Megan (fiancé, Jackson Barnes) Hutto, and Brett Hutto; great-grandson, Jack Emerson Hutto; brother-in-law, Eddie Seagraves, and many other loving family and friends.
Mr. Riggan was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He was retired as a route salesman for Malone and Hyde and an area manager for CC Dickson Co.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Cumberland Presbyterian Church with visitation from 10 a.m. until the service. Bro. Kevin Medlin will officiate, and interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mark Sexton, Kyle Sexton, Randall Hutto, Alex Hutto, Brett Hutto, Jackson Barnes, David Vaden, and Tommy Thorne.
Honorary pallbearers will the Fidelis Sunday School Class at Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made to the Cumberland Presbyterian Church building fund.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Jantz, Dr. Woods, Dr. Kehinde, and Avalon Hospice for their loving care during Mr. Riggan’s illness.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
