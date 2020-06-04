Mr. Joe Neal Draper, 85, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 in Texas.
Graveside services for Mr. Draper will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Bellwood Cemetery.
Family will receive family and friends on Friday between the
hours of 2-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Earline, his two sons Ryan O’Neal and Christopher Lynn Draper, his daughter Darlene Elizabeth and granddaughter Tila Antonett Draper.
Survivors include grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, two sisters-in-law, a daughter, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, devoted nephew James Kelvin Huddleston (Pontiac, MI), faithful helper James “BaBa” Seay, many friends in Tennessee, a devoted friend Clinton Worthy (Dallas, TX), and devoted neighbors the Dowell Families.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
