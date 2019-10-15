Joe Parker Minor, age 88 of Lebanon, TN, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019.
He was preceded in death by Nancy J. Minor, his wife of 52 years.
He is survived by son, Joseph (Joey) Minor and wife Sue, daughter Emily Dobson and husband Monte, son Jim Minor and wife Denise; grandchildren Brian Minor, Jennifer Minor, Parker Minor, Montanna Dobson and M.C. Dobson; and great-grandchild Gibson Parker Minor.
Mr. Minor was the son of the late Joe and Agnes Minor of Hopkinsville, KY. He was the brother to Dell Minor Lewis of Nashville.
Mr. Minor was born in Hopkinsville, KY and graduated from the high school located there. He attended Austin Peay State College where he graduated with a Master's Degree. During this time, he met his wife Nancy. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army for two years and upon his discharge, he taught school in Dalton, GA and Clarksville, TN as a high school chemistry teacher.
Mr. Minor joined the state Department of Education in 1960, where he served until retirement in 1986. He later served as Dean of Academic Affairs for Draughon's Junior College.
He was a faithful member of the Church of Christ and lived his life in service to others. He preached and brought many to Christ as well as serving as a deacon and later in life an elder in the church. He was a faithful member of the Adams Avenue Church of Christ and was a shining example for the cause of Christ.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 1-2 p.m. with the service taking place at 2 p.m. at the Partlow Funeral Chapel in Lebanon, TN. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Burial is to follow in Memorial Gardens in Lebanon. Son, Jim Minor, a minister for the Church of Christ, will be presiding over the service.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.