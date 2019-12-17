Joe T. Burleson, age 92 of Mt. Juliet, TN, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Tommie Gatlan; father, Lonnie Burleson; wife, Mary Burleson; and sisters, Earline Gentry and Wilma Plowden.
He is survived by nephews and nieces Thomas (Candy) Gentry, Sonjia Thompson, Kenny (Barbara) Gentry, James (Beverly) Gentry, and Glenda (Mike) Parmon.
The funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Wilson County Funeral Home, 618 S. Maple St., Lebanon, TN, with Pastor Clay Baggett officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Wilson County Funeral Home, 615-444-5417.
