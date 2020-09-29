Joe Timothy Hall, age 56, of Watertown, died Thursday morning, Sept. 24, 2020 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.
Born May 3, 1964, Joe was the son of the late James Thomas Hall Sr. and Linda Sue Williams Hall and was preceded in death by a brother, James Thomas Hall Jr. Joe was a graduate of Watertown High School and had a career in law enforcement for over 30 years. He was a former police chief for the city of Watertown and the city of Alexandria and was a certified law enforcement training officer. Joe was currently serving with the Watertown Police Department.
He is survived by his wife, Lory Hill Hall; sons, T.J. and Jimmy Hall, both of Watertown; brother, Terry Hall and his wife, Glenda of Liberty; sisters, Tammy Hall of Alexandria and Tina Hamlet and her husband, Carlos of Watertown; sister-in-law, Kathy Hall of Watertown; and nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
