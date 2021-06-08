Joe Willie “Jody” Harris IV, age 51, passed away suddenly on June 2, 2021 in Nashville.
He was preceded in death by daughter, Dominique Harris; father, Joe Willie Harris III; sister, Alexis “T.R.” Harris; and nephew, Timothy Harris.
Survivors include parents, Patricia and David Wharton; granddaughter, Zaviera Harris; grandparents, Beatrice Bender and Jim Oldham; niece, Lakeisha (Quawny) Harris; sisters and brothers, Kashe Harris and Alfonzo Harris; love of his lif, Samantha Blackburn; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The family understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
