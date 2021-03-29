Funeral services for Mr. Joe Wright will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Pastor John Hunn and Bro. Carl Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Hartsville Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon till 2 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Mr. Wright, age 73, of Lebanon, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at his home.
Born March 10, 1948, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late Raymond Graves Wright and Louise Young Wright. He was an industrial engineer and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Don Garrett.
He is survived by his wife, Nina Burton Wright; three children, Tommy (Bethany) Wright, Alicia (Derek) Whited, and Brad (Shelly) Garrett; six grandchildren, Kelsey (Tyler) Filson, Chase (Jasmine) Meador, Dusty Meador, Olivia Wright, Josie Garrett, and Caroline Wright; five great-grandchildren, Sofia Meador, Easton Filson, Kamri Meador, Cohen Filson, and Navy Meador; and two sisters, Emmie Lou (Nelson) Steed and Ami Fry.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Steed, Jimmy Wright, Derek Whited, Chase Meador, Dusty Meador, Tyler Filson, Caleb Massey, and Austin Fry.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
