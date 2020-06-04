John David Bilbrey, age 67, of Watertown, died Tuesday morning, June 2, 2020 at his residence.
Born Feb. 26, 1953, he was the son of the late Talph and Madge Brewington Bilbrey. John was a graduate of Lebanon High School and a member of the Watertown Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Suzanne LaFevor Bilbrey of Watertown; son, John David (Christy) Bilbrey II of Gladeville; daughters, Wendy (Daron) Kennedy of Westmoreland, April (Johnathan) Hampton Smith of Murfreesboro and Tiffany (Jason) Hampton Dies of Lebanon; 19 grandchildren; sisters, Nancy (Jerry) Davis and Penny (Warren) Williams both of Lebanon; and nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Watertown Church of Christ with Bro. Tim Robinson officiating.
Visitation is 10 a.m. till service time Thursday at the church. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.