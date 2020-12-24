Graveside service for Mr. John E. Wrye will be 12:30 p.m. Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Cedar Grove Cemetery with Bro. Terry Fesler, Bro. Mike Shelby, and Bro. Rick Burns officiating. There will be no public visitation prior to the graveside service. All attending graveside service must wear a mask.
Mr. Wrye, age 84, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Born August 7, 1936, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late John Henry Wrye and Clara Cowan Belcher Wrye. He retired from Ross Gear after 33 years. He was a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church where he had served as a deacon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Nina Tomlinson and Judy Green, and two brothers, Chester Odell Wrye and Jack Wrye.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Vera Cox Wrye; foster daughter, Sandra (Donnie) Jones; two grandchildren, Heather Lubbe and Kyra Ingram; sister-in-law, Nell Wrye; nieces, Hazel Yarbrough, Faye (Manuel) Cummings, Carolyn (Jerry) Ward, Linda (Terry) Fesler, Vicky (Richie) Jacobs, Janice Rodger, and Jackie Cothron; and nephews, Cecil Wrye, Jimmy (Bertha) Wrye, and Randy Wrye.
Honorary pallbearers will be deacons of Cedar Creek Baptist Church and active pallbearers will be nephews.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
