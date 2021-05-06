John Westmoreland passed away on April 29, 2021 at age 45.
The Memorial Service is 2 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN.
John Edward Westmoreland was born in Madison, TN to Helen White and Roy Westmoreland. He was a Warehouse Manager with Westin Foods and loved playing drums.
He is survived by wife Marti Westmoreland; children Angela Westmoreland and Aliyah Westmoreland; stepson Derek Floyd; mother Helen (Troy) Peach; and aunt Barbara (Mike) Gould.
He is preceded in death by father Roy Westmoreland, and grandparents Barbara and Charles Westmoreland, Edna and Ray White, and Gene and Jack Peach.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
