Funeral services for Mr. John Gordon Skeen Jr. will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Bro. Kevin Medlin officiating. Interment will follow at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until service at the church.
Mr. Skeen, age 79, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, at his home.
Born July 31, 1941, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late John Gordon Skeen Sr. and Dorothy Dean Brindley Skeen. He retired from the A.S.C.S. office after 35 years, and then from the James E. Ward Ag Center. He was a member of Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church where he had served as a deacon, elder, and taught Sunday school for many years. He was very active on the Wilson County Fair Board for 42 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Josephine Webb Skeen on March 19, 2013.
He is survived by two children, Paul Skeen and Sheila (David) Mobley; three grandsons, Martin (Victoria) Mobley, John Daniel Mobley, and Mason Mobley; brother, Bruce Skeen; and great-grandson, Kade Mobley.
Pallbearers will be Larry Tomlinson, Kenny Berry, Tommy Skeen, Martin Mobley, John Daniel Mobley, and Mason Mobley.
Memorials may
be made to the
Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church Building Fund.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
