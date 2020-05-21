John Jewell Zumbro, age 83, of Lebanon, died Friday evening, May 15, 2020 at Quality Care Health Center in Lebanon.
Born Sept. 19, 1936, he was the son of the late Edward Elmer Zumbro and Iron Ogle Jewell Zumbro. John was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Holland Zumbro in 2012.
He was a US Army veteran and a member of Southside Baptist Church.
John is survived by his daughter, Linda Jean Brazzell and her husband, Kenneth, of Portland; brother, Bobby Zumbro and his wife, Nadia, of Franklin, KY; nieces and nephews, Michael and Randy Holland, Dana Jones, Beverly Atwood; step-nieces and -nephews, Jean Mooneyhan, Cheryl Baines, Joy Murray, Pam Watkins; one great niece, two great nephews and nine step-great nieces and nephews.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
